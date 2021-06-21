A slight rise in radioactivity was detected in a reactor in Taishan, southern China. Photo: Weibo A slight rise in radioactivity was detected in a reactor in Taishan, southern China. Photo: Weibo
China’s nuclear safety queried over Taishan reactor, but it wants to lead world by 2050

  • Road map drawn up by the country’s nuclear experts sets series of goals to help it catch up with the West on safety
  • Increase in radioactivity in Taishan did not spread outside reactor, data showed, but Chinese nuclear industry trails in software and hardware

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 21 Jun, 2021

