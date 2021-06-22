A vaccine developed in Jiangsu involves neutralising antibodies targeting epitopes located on different domains of the spike protein of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Chinese firm puts Covid-19 vaccine to landmark test in New Zealand
- Health official says it is the first time a vaccine created wholly in China has been used in human trials in a developed country
- Shot performed strongly in animal studies, researcher says
