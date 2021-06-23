President Xi Jinping in a live broadcast earlier today, congratulating the first astronauts to enter China’s space station. Photo: CCTV
Xi Jinping hails China space station astronauts in long-distance call
- Congratulations for three-man crew raises mission’s profile ahead of Communist Party centenary
- The astronauts arrived at China’s historic in-progress space station last week and will spend three months there
