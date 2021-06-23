The new Chinese lab, to be built underground in Gansu, will be used to research storage of high-level radioactive waste. Photo: Handout
China builds bunker to test whether nuclear waste can be dumped underground
- Lab more than 500 metres underground in the Gobi Desert will be the world’s largest of its kind
- If research there is successful, a long-term underground dump for high-level radioactive waste could be built, helping to address a global problem
