China builds bunker to test whether nuclear waste can be dumped underground

  • Lab more than 500 metres underground in the Gobi Desert will be the world’s largest of its kind
  • If research there is successful, a long-term underground dump for high-level radioactive waste could be built, helping to address a global problem

Echo Xie
Updated: 8:28pm, 23 Jun, 2021

The new Chinese lab, to be built underground in Gansu, will be used to research storage of high-level radioactive waste. Photo: Handout
