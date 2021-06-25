Chinese health experts watch for clues as Delta variant ‘poses challenges’

The Delta variant – or B. 1.617.2 – was first identified in India in October 2020. It has now spread to 92 countries and has been blamed for a surge in cases in Britain, Portugal, Russia, Indonesia and other parts of Asia.

Advertisement

White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci has called the variant the biggest threat to US efforts to eliminate Covid-19 and predicted it would soon become a dominant strain in the United States

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was 40 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha variant, the most dominant strain in the world and which was 90 per cent more transmissible than previous strains.

Anthony Fauci says the Delta variant is the biggest threat to US efforts to eliminate Covid-19. Photo: TNS

In China, Feng Zijian, deputy director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, has said the incubation period of the Delta variant was much shorter and it could have five to six generations of infections within just 10 days.

A doctor and adviser to the government in Guangzhou, where the May outbreak began, said medical workers had been under huge pressure at the start because of the speed of transmission. The doctor, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media, said that meant changing some control measures and adjusting the reagent used in rapid testing.

Another Guangzhou doctor, Guan Xiangdong, told official news agency Xinhua that the cases in the latest outbreak had been more severe.

01:06 China’s Covid-19 vaccination drive hits 1 billion mark

But Dale Fisher, a professor at the National University of Singapore’s Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, said it was not conclusive that the Delta strain was more virulent.

Advertisement

“This is speculated. But the prevailing thought is that there is an increase in transmission,” Fisher said. “There was an increased number of patients which made it seem more virulent.”

Professor Jin Dong-yan, a molecular virologist at the University of Hong Kong, said the variant could be more of a challenge to control because unlike previous strains, young people may be more susceptible to infection.

Advertisement

“The Delta variant is more transmissible and it could replicate rapidly in the upper respiratory tract. As a result of that, the more mobile population, the young population, has a good chance to be infected,” Jin said. “This is actually changing the pattern of the patients to some extent and poses challenges to the control of the pandemic.”

Fisher noted that higher numbers of young people testing positive for the variant could also be a result of more older people being vaccinated.

Advertisement

“So the whole interpretation of what’s happening is being affected by a lot of things that we didn’t have a year ago,” he said.

How well existing vaccines can deal with the variant is another major concern. A study published by Britain’s health authorities on May 22 found that a single dose of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine reduced the risk of developing symptoms caused by the Delta variant by 33 per cent, compared to 50 per cent for the Alpha variant. A second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine boosted protection against Delta to 60 per cent, compared to 66 per cent against Alpha. Two doses of the Pfizer jab were 88 per cent effective, as compared to 93 per cent against Alpha.

It is not clear how effective the Chinese vaccines are against the Delta variant. But the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said in an article published earlier this month that three imported infections in Sichuan province had shown the vaccines could prevent cases from becoming severe.

Advertisement

“Even for the vaccines that are less efficacious, those by Sinopharm and Sinovac … can still reduce the number of severe cases and deaths, though it may not completely stop the transmission,” Jin said.

He added that if Delta became an immune escape variant – meaning it could evade an immune response – drug makers could adjust the vaccines.

Chinese pharmaceutical firms have said they would work on new vaccines for significant mutations of the coronavirus, according to an earlier Xinhua report.

02:02 China’s southern Guangdong province in high gear to quash Covid-19 outbreak

Still, Jin said the latest cluster remained a concern in terms of the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines to stop transmission, and that would likely mean China will keep its border restrictions in place.

“I think they will continue for some time until they are fully confident,” he said.

Zhang Wenhong, head of infectious diseases at the Huashan Hospital of Fudan University, said at a conference on Thursday that measures like border restrictions and social distancing would remain key strategies to fight the virus. But he said some controls could be relaxed once 80 per cent of the population was vaccinated, according to Caixin.

Fisher said the biggest concern over winter would be places that had focused on border restrictions rather than vaccinations such as Thailand.

“They are relying on their borders, but the borders have already been breached,” he said.

Additional reporting by William Zheng