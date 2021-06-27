The Climber had to come with steep and treacherous terrain. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences The Climber had to come with steep and treacherous terrain. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
The Climber had to come with steep and treacherous terrain. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
Chinese scientists send Mars-style rover to roof of the world on mission to explore Tibetan Plateau

  • Robot explorers have already been used on the moon and the Red Planet, but now they are starting to operate on earth
  • Scientists have lost their lives exploring the region, but now they hope to gather key data on climate change and melting glaciers remotely

Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 4:00pm, 27 Jun, 2021

