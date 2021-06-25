A resident gets vaccinated at a stadium in New Taipei on Friday. Taiwan is fighting its worst outbreak of Covid-19 since the pandemic began. Photo: Reuters A resident gets vaccinated at a stadium in New Taipei on Friday. Taiwan is fighting its worst outbreak of Covid-19 since the pandemic began. Photo: Reuters
A resident gets vaccinated at a stadium in New Taipei on Friday. Taiwan is fighting its worst outbreak of Covid-19 since the pandemic began. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Taiwan tightens border controls as it battles to keep out Delta variant

  • From Sunday, people arriving from Bangladesh, Britain, Indonesia, Israel and Peru will have to spend 14 days in government-run quarantine facilities
  • Island is grappling with a cluster of local cases but seven imported Delta infections have been detected

Updated: 4:02pm, 25 Jun, 2021

