A resident gets vaccinated at a stadium in New Taipei on Friday. Taiwan is fighting its worst outbreak of Covid-19 since the pandemic began. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Taiwan tightens border controls as it battles to keep out Delta variant
- From Sunday, people arriving from Bangladesh, Britain, Indonesia, Israel and Peru will have to spend 14 days in government-run quarantine facilities
- Island is grappling with a cluster of local cases but seven imported Delta infections have been detected
