‘Dragon Man’: Scientists in China say new human species is our closest ancestor

  • A skull discovered in northeast China represents a newly discovered human species they have named Homo longi, or “Dragon Man”

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:55pm, 25 Jun, 2021

A newly discovered human species they have named Homo longi or ‘Dragon Man’ may replace Neanderthals as our closest relatives. Photo: AFP/EurekAlert!/Chuang Zhao
