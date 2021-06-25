A newly discovered human species they have named Homo longi or ‘Dragon Man’ may replace Neanderthals as our closest relatives. Photo: AFP/EurekAlert!/Chuang Zhao
‘Dragon Man’: Scientists in China say new human species is our closest ancestor
- A skull discovered in northeast China represents a newly discovered human species they have named Homo longi, or “Dragon Man”
