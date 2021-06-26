A man waits to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Mong Ha sports complex in Macau on Monday. Photo: Xinhua A man waits to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Mong Ha sports complex in Macau on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
A man waits to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Mong Ha sports complex in Macau on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China hits goal of vaccinating 40 per cent of population before end of June

  • More than 1.12 billion doses have been administered and 630 million people inoculated
  • For now, with variants circulating, social distancing, mask mandates and closed borders are still considered crucial to preventing major outbreaks

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 2:29am, 26 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man waits to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Mong Ha sports complex in Macau on Monday. Photo: Xinhua A man waits to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Mong Ha sports complex in Macau on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
A man waits to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Mong Ha sports complex in Macau on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE