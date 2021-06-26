A virtual reconstruction of the Harbin skull that scientists have named “Dragon Man”. Photo: EurekaAlert! via AFP A virtual reconstruction of the Harbin skull that scientists have named “Dragon Man”. Photo: EurekaAlert! via AFP
A virtual reconstruction of the Harbin skull that scientists have named “Dragon Man”. Photo: EurekaAlert! via AFP
China science
China /  Science

Is China’s ‘Dragon Man’ from a new branch of the human family tree?

  • Scientists say a skull found by a farmer in the 1930s could point to a new species or belong to the Denisovan line thought to have lived throughout Asia
  • The fossil is a new piece in the jigsaw puzzle of human evolution and much more work needs to be done, researchers say

Topic |   China science
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 11:39pm, 26 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A virtual reconstruction of the Harbin skull that scientists have named “Dragon Man”. Photo: EurekaAlert! via AFP A virtual reconstruction of the Harbin skull that scientists have named “Dragon Man”. Photo: EurekaAlert! via AFP
A virtual reconstruction of the Harbin skull that scientists have named “Dragon Man”. Photo: EurekaAlert! via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE