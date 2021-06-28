The Wuhan Institute of Virology’s BSL-4 lab was the first in mainland China equipped to handle the deadliest pathogens. Photo: TNS The Wuhan Institute of Virology’s BSL-4 lab was the first in mainland China equipped to handle the deadliest pathogens. Photo: TNS
Only foreign scientist in Wuhan lab says Covid-19 leak highly unlikely

  • Australian virologist worked at institute in late 2019, saw nothing unusual
  • Says full investigation needed to nail down coronavirus origins once and for all

Updated: 9:55pm, 28 Jun, 2021

The Wuhan Institute of Virology’s BSL-4 lab was the first in mainland China equipped to handle the deadliest pathogens. Photo: TNS
