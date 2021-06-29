Sinovac coronavirus vaccine is applying for a late-stage trial for children. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Early signs Sinovac’s jab is safe and effective in children
- Chinese company says initial studies indicate that CoronaVac induced antibodies in more than 96 per cent of trial participants
- Immune responses among children and teenagers were higher than adults assessed in previous studies, researchers say
