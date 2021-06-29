Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung and the island’s top American diplomat, Brent Christensen, in front of an aeroplane carrying Moderna vaccines shipped from the US earlier this month. Photo: Reuters Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung and the island’s top American diplomat, Brent Christensen, in front of an aeroplane carrying Moderna vaccines shipped from the US earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Vaccine boost for Taiwan with 410,000 more Moderna shots on the way

  • Taipei not ruling out making vaccines for international firms
  • Only 8 per cent of population has had at least one vaccination

Reuters
Updated: 6:21pm, 29 Jun, 2021

