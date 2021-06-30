China has become the 40th country to be certified malaria-free by the World Health Organization. Photo: Shutterstock China has become the 40th country to be certified malaria-free by the World Health Organization. Photo: Shutterstock
China beats malaria, eliminating disease after decades of effort

  • World Health Organization says hard-earned success shows the world that a malaria-free future is a viable goal
  • The country is still at risk from imported cases, with prevention measures and education focused on southwestern borders

Maryann Xue
Maryann Xue

Updated: 5:44pm, 30 Jun, 2021

