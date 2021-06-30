China has become the 40th country to be certified malaria-free by the World Health Organization. Photo: Shutterstock
China beats malaria, eliminating disease after decades of effort
- World Health Organization says hard-earned success shows the world that a malaria-free future is a viable goal
- The country is still at risk from imported cases, with prevention measures and education focused on southwestern borders
