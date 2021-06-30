Clover has been conducting global trials. Photo: Shutterstock Clover has been conducting global trials. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese biotech firm Clover signs deal to make millions of Covid-19 vaccines for Covax Facility

  • The agreement reached with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance could see the start-up supplying 414 million doses by the end of next year
  • The Chengdu-based start-up could provide up to 64 million doses to low and middle-income countries this year if it is approved by the WHO

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 10:35pm, 30 Jun, 2021

