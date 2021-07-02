A 10-petawatt laser device in Shanghai. With the help of a breakthrough, Chinese scientists hope to fire a laser 10 times that strength within a few years. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences A 10-petawatt laser device in Shanghai. With the help of a breakthrough, Chinese scientists hope to fire a laser 10 times that strength within a few years. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
A 10-petawatt laser device in Shanghai. With the help of a breakthrough, Chinese scientists hope to fire a laser 10 times that strength within a few years. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
Chinese breakthrough allows physicists to build the world’s most powerful laser

  • Technological leap would allow the firing of a laser 10,000 times more powerful than all the electricity grids in the world combined
  • With this development, the Station of Extreme Light could aid research in new materials, drugs and nuclear fusion energy

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen

Updated: 7:00am, 2 Jul, 2021

