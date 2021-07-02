Only around 8 per cent of Taiwan’s 23.5 million people have received at least one of a two-dose Covid-19 vaccine regimen. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan to access Novavax Covid-19 vaccine through the Covax Facility
- The island has struggled to vaccinate its population amid global supply shortages as it battles infection clusters
- No details have been given on how many doses Taiwan will receive or when they are expected to arrive
