China /  Science

Taiwan to access Novavax Covid-19 vaccine through the Covax Facility

  • The island has struggled to vaccinate its population amid global supply shortages as it battles infection clusters
  • No details have been given on how many doses Taiwan will receive or when they are expected to arrive

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:55am, 2 Jul, 2021

Only around 8 per cent of Taiwan’s 23.5 million people have received at least one of a two-dose Covid-19 vaccine regimen. Photo: Reuters
