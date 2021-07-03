The steel industry accounts for 15 per cent of China’s carbon dioxide emissions, according to the report. Photo: Reuters
China’s steelmakers need cleaner process to put climate goals in reach, report says
- Industry is the second-largest carbon emitter after the power sector, but this could be reduced if it moves to electric, according to US think tank
- It also estimates steel producers could be saddled with US$70 billion in stranded assets if they continue building new blast furnaces using coal
Topic | China Society
The steel industry accounts for 15 per cent of China’s carbon dioxide emissions, according to the report. Photo: Reuters