China’s steelmakers need cleaner process to put climate goals in reach, report says

  • Industry is the second-largest carbon emitter after the power sector, but this could be reduced if it moves to electric, according to US think tank
  • It also estimates steel producers could be saddled with US$70 billion in stranded assets if they continue building new blast furnaces using coal

Echo Xie
Updated: 4:00pm, 3 Jul, 2021

The steel industry accounts for 15 per cent of China’s carbon dioxide emissions, according to the report. Photo: Reuters
