The US Pacific territory of Guam is preparing to offer visitors a Covid-19 vaccination with their holiday, in a bid to restart its struggling tourism industry. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: hundreds of Taiwanese book ‘Air V&V’ trips to Guam to get vaccinated
- Under Guam’s vacation and vaccination programme, visitors could receive Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson jabs
- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen accuses China of obstructing Taiwan’s access to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines from Germany as Taiwan battles a spike in cases
Topic | Coronavirus Taiwan
The US Pacific territory of Guam is preparing to offer visitors a Covid-19 vaccination with their holiday, in a bid to restart its struggling tourism industry. Photo: AFP