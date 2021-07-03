Forensic scientists in Beijing say they analysed hundreds of samples to find genetic variations in three ethnic groups from East Asia. Photo: Shutterstock
Scientists find genetic differences between northern Chinese, Korean and Japanese
- Forensic academy researchers say the variations could be used by police to trace someone’s origin to help identify a body
- Gene variations between people from different ethnic groups have generally been found to be negligible
Topic | China science
Forensic scientists in Beijing say they analysed hundreds of samples to find genetic variations in three ethnic groups from East Asia. Photo: Shutterstock