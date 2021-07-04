Ni Xijun (left), Christopher Stringer (centre), Ji Qiang worked together on papers analysing the Harbin skull. Photo: Handout
When scientists came face to face with China’s Dragon Man fossil for the first time
- Ni Xijun says he knew something was different as soon as he held the skull in his hands
- But another important aspect of their work has been buried by controversy, he says
Topic | Archaeology and paleontology
Ni Xijun (left), Christopher Stringer (centre), Ji Qiang worked together on papers analysing the Harbin skull. Photo: Handout