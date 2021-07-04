Heath workers administer swab tests at a mobile site in Johannesburg. Photo: Bloomberg Heath workers administer swab tests at a mobile site in Johannesburg. Photo: Bloomberg
Covid-19: South Africa gives green light to China’s Sinovac vaccine

  • The country is battling a third wave of the disease that has pushed the death toll past 60,000 and overwhelmed hospitals
  • The South African government has been struggling to secure enough doses, and just over 5 per cent of the population has been vaccinated

Updated: 4:39pm, 4 Jul, 2021

