Heath workers administer swab tests at a mobile site in Johannesburg. Photo: Bloomberg
Covid-19: South Africa gives green light to China’s Sinovac vaccine
- The country is battling a third wave of the disease that has pushed the death toll past 60,000 and overwhelmed hospitals
- The South African government has been struggling to secure enough doses, and just over 5 per cent of the population has been vaccinated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Heath workers administer swab tests at a mobile site in Johannesburg. Photo: Bloomberg