Residents receive Covid-19 vaccine in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, in June 2021. Photo: Xinhua Residents receive Covid-19 vaccine in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, in June 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Residents receive Covid-19 vaccine in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, in June 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China’s cities are in a race for herd immunity – but what does that mean?

  • Cities vulnerable to a high risk of imported cases, those near China’s borders or its largest cities were a priority and given wider vaccine availability
  • Experts agree that at least 70 per cent of the population must be immune for herd immunity but after that opinions vary about level and duration of protection

Topic |   Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 5 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents receive Covid-19 vaccine in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, in June 2021. Photo: Xinhua Residents receive Covid-19 vaccine in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, in June 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Residents receive Covid-19 vaccine in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, in June 2021. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE