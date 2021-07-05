Residents receive Covid-19 vaccine in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, in June 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s cities are in a race for herd immunity – but what does that mean?
- Cities vulnerable to a high risk of imported cases, those near China’s borders or its largest cities were a priority and given wider vaccine availability
- Experts agree that at least 70 per cent of the population must be immune for herd immunity but after that opinions vary about level and duration of protection
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Residents receive Covid-19 vaccine in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, in June 2021. Photo: Xinhua