Many foreign students in China come from Africa or the subcontinent. Photo: Getty Images Many foreign students in China come from Africa or the subcontinent. Photo: Getty Images
Many foreign students in China come from Africa or the subcontinent. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Science

Foreign students wait for green light to return to China with growing concern

  • Tens of thousands of foreigners have been waiting to resume their studies for more than a year
  • Business travel is now allowed but despite Beijing’s insistence that students are ‘forever friends’ there has been little official response

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Maryann Xue
Maryann Xue

Updated: 10:00pm, 4 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Many foreign students in China come from Africa or the subcontinent. Photo: Getty Images Many foreign students in China come from Africa or the subcontinent. Photo: Getty Images
Many foreign students in China come from Africa or the subcontinent. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE