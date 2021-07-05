After the latest coronavirus cases the Chinese city of Ruili, which borders Myanmar, is under travel restrictions and has started a new round of mass testing. Photo: Weibo After the latest coronavirus cases the Chinese city of Ruili, which borders Myanmar, is under travel restrictions and has started a new round of mass testing. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: travel restrictions imposed on Chinese border city after local infections reported

  • Ruili in Yunnan province activates second-highest level of public health emergency response and starts new round of mass testing
  • City bordering Myanmar highlights China’s challenge as it plans to reopen while neighbouring countries still struggle with Covid-19 spread

Holly Chik
Updated: 2:49pm, 5 Jul, 2021

After the latest coronavirus cases the Chinese city of Ruili, which borders Myanmar, is under travel restrictions and has started a new round of mass testing. Photo: Weibo
