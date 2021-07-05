Taiwan has so far vaccinated just 4 per cent of its population of 24 million people. Photo: AP Taiwan has so far vaccinated just 4 per cent of its population of 24 million people. Photo: AP
Taiwan debates approvals short cut for locally made Covid-19 vaccines

  • As the island battles its latest outbreak and struggles with vaccine supply, experts weigh up risks and potential rewards
  • Supporters say full phase 3 clinical trials are becoming more difficult to conduct as more vaccines roll out

Updated: 3:07pm, 5 Jul, 2021

