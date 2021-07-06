A member of the WHO-backed team visits an animal disease control and prevention centre in Hubei, China in February. Scientists urged the WHO to “expeditiously” continue the investigation. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: scientists again say there’s no evidence for lab leak theory
- Group who earlier condemned ‘conspiracy theories’ calls for more investigation into origins of virus
- They say it’s ‘time to turn down the heat of the rhetoric and turn up the light of scientific inquiry’ in Lancet letter
Topic | Coronavirus China
A member of the WHO-backed team visits an animal disease control and prevention centre in Hubei, China in February. Scientists urged the WHO to “expeditiously” continue the investigation. Photo: AP