Coronavirus: scientists again say there’s no evidence for lab leak theory

  • Group who earlier condemned ‘conspiracy theories’ calls for more investigation into origins of virus
  • They say it’s ‘time to turn down the heat of the rhetoric and turn up the light of scientific inquiry’ in Lancet letter

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 10:27pm, 6 Jul, 2021

A member of the WHO-backed team visits an animal disease control and prevention centre in Hubei, China in February. Scientists urged the WHO to “expeditiously” continue the investigation. Photo: AP
