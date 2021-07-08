The scientists said there was no evidence showing any early cases had a connection to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Photo: TNS The scientists said there was no evidence showing any early cases had a connection to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Photo: TNS
China /  Science

More scientists say coronavirus most likely came from animals, not lab leak

  • International experts post paper online saying their analysis of available data ‘provided no evidence’ that virus escaped from a laboratory
  • They say early cases had clear links to animal markets in Wuhan and zoonotic origin needs investigation so world is not ‘vulnerable to future pandemics’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Holly Chik
Updated: 8:30pm, 8 Jul, 2021

