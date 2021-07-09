The wind farm in Jiuquan was completed last month after being delayed for four years by the central government. Photo: Weibo
Why has China’s poorest province just built world’s largest wind farm?
- Gansu had to fight to complete the farm after past oversupply issues, with remoteness and desert landscape among the challenges
- Local official says the plant ‘turned the lifeless Gobi Desert into an unlimited chamber of treasure’, but much depends on demand for its electricity
Topic | Energy
