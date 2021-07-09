A resident gets tested in Ruili, Yunnan province on Thursday. The city on the border with Myanmar has been hit by a fourth wave of Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua A resident gets tested in Ruili, Yunnan province on Thursday. The city on the border with Myanmar has been hit by a fourth wave of Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
A resident gets tested in Ruili, Yunnan province on Thursday. The city on the border with Myanmar has been hit by a fourth wave of Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

China ‘cannot relax pandemic controls’ amid threat from Delta variant

  • Health official says authorities will continue to focus on preventing imported cases from spreading locally after recent outbreaks
  • Limited data on how well vaccines work against highly infectious strain but expert says ‘partial protection is better than no protection’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 8:30pm, 9 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A resident gets tested in Ruili, Yunnan province on Thursday. The city on the border with Myanmar has been hit by a fourth wave of Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua A resident gets tested in Ruili, Yunnan province on Thursday. The city on the border with Myanmar has been hit by a fourth wave of Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
A resident gets tested in Ruili, Yunnan province on Thursday. The city on the border with Myanmar has been hit by a fourth wave of Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE