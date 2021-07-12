A medical worker administers a Moderna dose to a man at the National Taiwan Science Education Centre in Taipei City, Taiwan on July 3. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Taiwan firms reach US$350 million deal to import 10 million doses direct from BioNTech
- The vaccine will be donated to Taiwan’s government which was frustrated in its own attempts to buy BioNTech doses and blamed Beijing for blocking a deal
- By June 30, about 99,000 Taiwanese had received 174,000 shots on the mainland, prompted by the vaccine shortage on the island
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A medical worker administers a Moderna dose to a man at the National Taiwan Science Education Centre in Taipei City, Taiwan on July 3. Photo: Reuters