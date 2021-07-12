Carbon dioxide storage tanks at a cement plant and carbon capture facility in southeast China. The country is responsible for about one-third of the world’s carbon emissions. Photo: Reuters Carbon dioxide storage tanks at a cement plant and carbon capture facility in southeast China. The country is responsible for about one-third of the world’s carbon emissions. Photo: Reuters
Carbon dioxide storage tanks at a cement plant and carbon capture facility in southeast China. The country is responsible for about one-third of the world’s carbon emissions. Photo: Reuters
Climate change
China /  Science

Chinese cities among 25 big producers of greenhouse gases, study finds

  • Handan, Shanghai and Suzhou on list of urban centres responsible for more than half the carbon released by 167 cities worldwide, researchers say
  • Wealthier countries have higher per capita emissions than developing nations, but Asian cities were the biggest emitters as a whole

Topic |   Climate change
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 8:00pm, 12 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Carbon dioxide storage tanks at a cement plant and carbon capture facility in southeast China. The country is responsible for about one-third of the world’s carbon emissions. Photo: Reuters Carbon dioxide storage tanks at a cement plant and carbon capture facility in southeast China. The country is responsible for about one-third of the world’s carbon emissions. Photo: Reuters
Carbon dioxide storage tanks at a cement plant and carbon capture facility in southeast China. The country is responsible for about one-third of the world’s carbon emissions. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE