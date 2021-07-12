Vials of Sinopharm vaccines are pictured in Beijing. The first batch of Chinese vaccines supplied to Covax on June 1 officially rolled off the production line. Photo: Xinhua Vials of Sinopharm vaccines are pictured in Beijing. The first batch of Chinese vaccines supplied to Covax on June 1 officially rolled off the production line. Photo: Xinhua
Vials of Sinopharm vaccines are pictured in Beijing. The first batch of Chinese vaccines supplied to Covax on June 1 officially rolled off the production line. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese vaccine firms to rush 110 million doses to Covax now, half a billion by mid-2022

  • Sinovac and Sinopharm sign advance purchase agreements to provide more doses and diversify the Covax portfolio to help developing nations beat the pandemic
  • Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance has the option to extend its purchase of Chinese vaccines, alleviating a shortfall created by the virus surge in India

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 8:36pm, 12 Jul, 2021

