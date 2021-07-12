An EMP attack could target power and communication infrastructure. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese nuclear scientists urge readiness for electromagnetic pulse attack
- US enhancing its capability and by 2032 will be able to protect vital infrastructure, tipping balance in its favour, the researchers say
- Exploding nuclear weapons at high altitude can produce electromagnetic waves that can cripple power and communication without killing humans
