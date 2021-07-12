An EMP attack could target power and communication infrastructure. Photo: Xinhua An EMP attack could target power and communication infrastructure. Photo: Xinhua
An EMP attack could target power and communication infrastructure. Photo: Xinhua
China science
China /  Science

Chinese nuclear scientists urge readiness for electromagnetic pulse attack

  • US enhancing its capability and by 2032 will be able to protect vital infrastructure, tipping balance in its favour, the researchers say
  • Exploding nuclear weapons at high altitude can produce electromagnetic waves that can cripple power and communication without killing humans

Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:01pm, 12 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An EMP attack could target power and communication infrastructure. Photo: Xinhua An EMP attack could target power and communication infrastructure. Photo: Xinhua
An EMP attack could target power and communication infrastructure. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE