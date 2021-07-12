People cool off in a fountain in Madrid, Spain on Saturday. Chinese scientists have developed a fabric to help people stay cool as temperatures rise. Photo: AP
Chinese scientists develop fabric they say can cool the body by nearly 5 degrees Celsius
- It looks like ordinary T-shirt material and uses technology that causes it to emit mid-infrared radiation to reduce wearer’s temperature
- Team designed the ‘metafabric’ to help people cope in a world increasingly feeling the effects of climate change
