The design of the plane included some features with similarities to a Concorde. Photo: Beijing Institute of Technology
China designs hypersonic jet bigger than Boeing 737 with wings like Concorde

  • Researchers used aerodynamic model that contributed to China’s latest space missions
  • Official timeline aims by 2035 to operate a fleet of hypersonic aircraft that can transport 10 passengers to anywhere on Earth within an hour

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 4:26am, 14 Jul, 2021

