The design of the plane included some features with similarities to a Concorde. Photo: Beijing Institute of Technology
China designs hypersonic jet bigger than Boeing 737 with wings like Concorde
- Researchers used aerodynamic model that contributed to China’s latest space missions
- Official timeline aims by 2035 to operate a fleet of hypersonic aircraft that can transport 10 passengers to anywhere on Earth within an hour
Topic | China science
