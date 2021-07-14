People get vaccinated in Nantong, Jiangsu province last week. China wants 70 per cent of the population immunised by the end of the year. Photo: AFP People get vaccinated in Nantong, Jiangsu province last week. China wants 70 per cent of the population immunised by the end of the year. Photo: AFP
People get vaccinated in Nantong, Jiangsu province last week. China wants 70 per cent of the population immunised by the end of the year. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: in China, some places are barring the unvaccinated from entry

  • Dozens of counties and cities have announced new rules requiring registration and proof of vaccination to go into public venues
  • People who cannot be immunised for medical reasons are exempt, as are those waiting for a second jab or anyone under 18

Maryann Xue  and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 11:00am, 14 Jul, 2021

