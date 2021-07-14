On July 12, 2021, a village official evacuates a child from a flooded area following heavy rains in Dazhou in China's southwestern Sichuan province. Photo: AFP
Climate change could bring China more frequent disasters and add a month to Beijing summer: report
- As southwest China reels from floods and landslides, report shows how climate damage and risk in the country’s most dense regions have changed over 60 years
- Greenpeace suggests summers would become longer by as many as 28 days in Beijing, 24-28 days in Shanghai and more than 40 days in the Pearl River Delta
