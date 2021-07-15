Prototype of a new “refrigerator” capable of reaching the ultra-low temperatures needed for quantum computing. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
China makes prototype fridge able to reach quantum computing temperatures
- Almost ‘absolute zero’ device will help develop sector needing extremely cold conditions
- Home-grown means another move closer to nation being technologically self-reliant
