The trading scheme is seen as vital if China is to be carbon neutral by 2060. Photo: AFP The trading scheme is seen as vital if China is to be carbon neutral by 2060. Photo: AFP
The trading scheme is seen as vital if China is to be carbon neutral by 2060. Photo: AFP
Energy
China /  Science

China’s carbon emissions trading scheme set to launch, with focus on accuracy of data

  • Scheme aims to reduce emissions through limits on carbon and a market in which companies can buy extra allowances
  • Premier Li Keqiang has said the scheme will be launched this month

Topic |   Energy
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 9:57pm, 14 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The trading scheme is seen as vital if China is to be carbon neutral by 2060. Photo: AFP The trading scheme is seen as vital if China is to be carbon neutral by 2060. Photo: AFP
The trading scheme is seen as vital if China is to be carbon neutral by 2060. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE