A section of the border wall near Ruili. Photo: Weibo A section of the border wall near Ruili. Photo: Weibo
A section of the border wall near Ruili. Photo: Weibo
China /  Science

Chinese authorities take a leaf from the Trump playbook and ‘build the wall’ as part of Covid-19 curbs

  • The authorities in the southwestern province of Yunnan have been coordinating efforts to build new barriers along the frontier with Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos
  • As well as putting up new fences, a network of surveillance cameras and vigilante patrols are being used to stop illegal crossings

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 12:00pm, 15 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A section of the border wall near Ruili. Photo: Weibo A section of the border wall near Ruili. Photo: Weibo
A section of the border wall near Ruili. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE