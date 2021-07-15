A section of the border wall near Ruili. Photo: Weibo
Chinese authorities take a leaf from the Trump playbook and ‘build the wall’ as part of Covid-19 curbs
- The authorities in the southwestern province of Yunnan have been coordinating efforts to build new barriers along the frontier with Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos
- As well as putting up new fences, a network of surveillance cameras and vigilante patrols are being used to stop illegal crossings
