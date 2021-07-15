The vaccine would be the first developed outside China to be approved for use in the country. Photo: AP The vaccine would be the first developed outside China to be approved for use in the country. Photo: AP
The vaccine would be the first developed outside China to be approved for use in the country. Photo: AP
BioNTech on track to become first foreign Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in mainland China

  • The panel advising the country’s regulator gave the green light to the jab, which will be the first using cutting-edge mRNA technology on offer on the mainland
  • China looks set to use the drug as a booster for those who have received two shots of home-made vaccines

Josephine Ma
Updated: 4:49pm, 15 Jul, 2021

