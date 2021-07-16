China has been steadily increasing its research spending across all fields. Photo: Shutterstock China has been steadily increasing its research spending across all fields. Photo: Shutterstock
China set to pass US on research and development spending by 2025

  • China has been increasing expenditure at an annual rate of 16 per cent while the US has stagnated, according to a US think tank
  • Chinese premier Li Keqiang has vowed to boost spending on basic research and there are also plans to develop fields such as AI and quantum information

Holly Chik
Updated: 6:06am, 16 Jul, 2021

