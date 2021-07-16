China’s small modular reactor will be the world’s first onshore for commercial use, its operator said. Photo: Xinhua China’s small modular reactor will be the world’s first onshore for commercial use, its operator said. Photo: Xinhua
China’s small modular reactor will be the world’s first onshore for commercial use, its operator said. Photo: Xinhua
China science
China /  Science

China starts construction of its first small modular reactor

  • Using a home-grown design, Linglong One will be the world’s first onshore commercial project of its kind
  • It is expected to take almost five years to build on the southern island of Hainan

Topic |   China science
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 11:00am, 16 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s small modular reactor will be the world’s first onshore for commercial use, its operator said. Photo: Xinhua China’s small modular reactor will be the world’s first onshore for commercial use, its operator said. Photo: Xinhua
China’s small modular reactor will be the world’s first onshore for commercial use, its operator said. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE