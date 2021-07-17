Beijing residents line up for vaccine shots below a board displaying the slogan, “Timely vaccination to build the Great Wall of immunity together.” Photo: AP
Chinese cities get tough to hasten Covid-19 vaccination, but face outbreaks of criticism
- Unvaccinated people in some cities to be denied entry to places such as hospital inpatient services, schools and shops
- National Health Commission warns against simplistic attempts to expand inoculation
