WHO team member Peter Ben Embarek visits the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan on January 31. There is growing pressure for the investigation to continue. Photo: Reuters
China reviewing WHO proposal for new study into coronavirus origins including lab audits
- Foreign ministry says further research on ‘global origins tracing’ needs to be decided through consensus and should not be politicised
- It comes after UN body’s chief called on Beijing to be ‘transparent, open and cooperate’ especially on raw data from early days of pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
