WHO team member Peter Ben Embarek visits the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan on January 31. There is growing pressure for the investigation to continue. Photo: Reuters WHO team member Peter Ben Embarek visits the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan on January 31. There is growing pressure for the investigation to continue. Photo: Reuters
WHO team member Peter Ben Embarek visits the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan on January 31. There is growing pressure for the investigation to continue. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

China reviewing WHO proposal for new study into coronavirus origins including lab audits

  • Foreign ministry says further research on ‘global origins tracing’ needs to be decided through consensus and should not be politicised
  • It comes after UN body’s chief called on Beijing to be ‘transparent, open and cooperate’ especially on raw data from early days of pandemic

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 9:50pm, 16 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
WHO team member Peter Ben Embarek visits the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan on January 31. There is growing pressure for the investigation to continue. Photo: Reuters WHO team member Peter Ben Embarek visits the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan on January 31. There is growing pressure for the investigation to continue. Photo: Reuters
WHO team member Peter Ben Embarek visits the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan on January 31. There is growing pressure for the investigation to continue. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE