Artist’s impression of the vessel launched on Friday. Photo: Handout
China takes a step towards developing space plane with test flight hailed as symbol of country’s rise as a ‘space superpower’
- Friday’s test of an experimental vessel is a step towards the development of a hypersonic vehicle that could reach any corner of the earth within an hour
- One day the country hopes to develop a network of reusable transport vessels that would cruise at high speeds at a suborbital level
Topic | China's space programme
