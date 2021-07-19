The reactors could be built in remote desert regions where there is little water. Photo: Reuters The reactors could be built in remote desert regions where there is little water. Photo: Reuters
Could China’s molten salt nuclear reactor be a clean, safe source of power?

  • The thorium-powered reactors do not need water as a coolant, meaning they can be built in remote deserts alongside wind and solar power plants
  • The technology should be safer than uranium-powered reactors and may also dispel some of China’s worries about energy security

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 19 Jul, 2021

