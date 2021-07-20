Gao Fu, head of China’s CDC, says scientists have been in a game of “cat and mouse” trying to test how well vaccines work against new variants. Photo: Handout Gao Fu, head of China’s CDC, says scientists have been in a game of “cat and mouse” trying to test how well vaccines work against new variants. Photo: Handout
Chinese health official says he’s had a mix of 3 Covid-19 shots

  • Gao Fu, who heads China’s CDC, tells state media he was among the first to get a locally made vaccine in May last year
  • He earlier called for research into mixing doses to boost efficacy but it is not clear if he is taking part in a study

Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 11:06am, 20 Jul, 2021

