Gao Fu, head of China’s CDC, says scientists have been in a game of “cat and mouse” trying to test how well vaccines work against new variants. Photo: Handout
Chinese health official says he’s had a mix of 3 Covid-19 shots
- Gao Fu, who heads China’s CDC, tells state media he was among the first to get a locally made vaccine in May last year
- He earlier called for research into mixing doses to boost efficacy but it is not clear if he is taking part in a study
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Gao Fu, head of China’s CDC, says scientists have been in a game of “cat and mouse” trying to test how well vaccines work against new variants. Photo: Handout