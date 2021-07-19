As China brings more renewable energy on stream, it will need to expand energy storage capacity, industry insiders say. Photo: AP As China brings more renewable energy on stream, it will need to expand energy storage capacity, industry insiders say. Photo: AP
Why safe and sustainable energy storage is key to China’s climate goals

  • As the country shifts to renewables to cut carbon emissions, it will need to find ways to reduce volatility, insiders say
  • Energy storage can help supply meet demand but cost and safety are barriers

Echo Xie
Updated: 9:30pm, 19 Jul, 2021

